Lilly Singh Will Become Only Female Late-Night Host on Network TV

By Devin Hance
1:14 PM EDT

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” premieres Fall 2019.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE