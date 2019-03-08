Paul Manafort Sentenced to 47 Months for Tax and Bank Fraud

By Ross Kohan
9:41 AM EST

He’s Donald Trump’s former campaign manager.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE