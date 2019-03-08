How Affectiva Founder Rana el Kaliouby Became CEO

By Megan Arnold
6:59 AM EST

At first she didn't "have the guts to do it."

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE