Mitsubishi Is Testing a 90-Seat Passenger Plane

By Devin Hance
11:06 AM EST

If successful, it will be the first Japanese-built airliner since the 1960s.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE