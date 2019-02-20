Trump Seeks to Take Back $2.5B in Funds From California Rail Project

By Erika Santoro
11:45 AM EST

The administration will also cancel more than $900 million in federal grants.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE