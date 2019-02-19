Leather Jackets Are the New Power Garment for Women

By Erika Santoro
7:42 AM EST

Fortune's seeing them on Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, GM’s Mary Barra and others.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE