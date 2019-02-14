Airbus CEO: It’s ‘Painful’ to End Production of A380

By Ross Kohan
10:46 AM EST

Thomas Enders explains the company’s decision.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE