BBC Cameraman Attacked by Trump Supporter

By Devin Hance
February 12, 2019

While covering President Trump’s rally in El Paso, Texas.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE