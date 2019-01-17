Microsoft Pledges $500 Million to Tackle Seattle’s Affordable Housing Crisis

By Erika Santoro
12:11 PM EST

The pledge is the largest in the company’s 44-year history.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE