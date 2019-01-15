Rep. Steve King: I Reject the Labels and Evil Ideology of White Supremacy

By Devin Hance
8:51 AM EST

“I am simply an American nationalist.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE