Booking Holding CEO is Upbeat about 2019: People are Traveling--A Lot

By Jesse Rogala
January 2, 2019

CEO Glenn Fogel says China travel is booming despite tough trade talk between U.S. and China.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE