New York City Sky Lights Up Blue After Transformer Explosion

By Devin Hance
12:39 PM EST

The culprit turned out to be an explosion at a Con Edison plant in Queens.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE