'Justice' Is Merriam-Webster's 2018 Word of the Year

By Ross Kohan
9:49 AM EST

2017’s word was “Feminism.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE