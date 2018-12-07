ICE Boss tells NYSE President Cunningham: "Go Reinvent This Place"

By Jesse Rogala
10:24 AM EST

NYSE's Stacey Cunningham says Big Board will evolve, but she's keeping the trading floor.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE