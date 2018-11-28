Tuya Smart CEO: When It Comes to Privacy, Corporations Need to Put Themselves in Consumers Shoes

By Jesse Rogala
9:31 PM EST

Jerry Wang says that customers consent is key when it comes to handling their data.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE