500,000 People Downloaded Malware-Infected Android Apps

By Devin Hance
10:54 AM EST

All 13 apps were removed from the Google Play app store.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE