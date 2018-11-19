Cleveland Browns Consider Condoleezza Rice for Head Coach

By Devin Hance
9:59 AM EST

Rice would be the first women to interview for an NFL head-coaching position.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE