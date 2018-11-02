Slack CEO Says There's "No Specific Timeline for an IPO"

By Jesse Rogala
2:34 PM EDT

Co-Founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield says Slack is "on the path to pubic readiness"

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE