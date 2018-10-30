Starbucks CEO on China Trade Tensions: "We're Playing the Long Game"

By Jesse Rogala
11:39 AM EDT

CEO Kevin Johnson plans to open a new Starbucks store every 15 hours in China.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE