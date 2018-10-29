China Officially Launched the World's Longest Sea Bridge

By Erika Santoro
9:59 AM EDT

Linking Hong Kong and Macau to the mainland.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE