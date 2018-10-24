Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Donates to Colorado GOP Senator

By Erika Santoro
12:18 PM EDT

Cory Gardner is running for re-election ... in 2020.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE