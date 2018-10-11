Netflix Will Open a Production Studio in New Mexico

By Devin Hance
10:35 AM EDT

Shows like “Godless” and ”Logmire” are produced there.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE