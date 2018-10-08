Nobel Prize for Economics Goes to 2 U.S. Professors

By Erika Santoro
11:28 AM EDT

For their insights on tech innovation and climate change.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE