Mitch McConnell Is Confident the U.S. Will Move Past Kavanaugh Fight

By Erika Santoro
10:00 AM EDT

He responds to Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE