Melania Trump Says Brett Kavanaugh Is 'Highly Qualified'

By Erika Santoro
9:56 AM EDT

Kavanaugh was confirmed the the Supreme Court.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE