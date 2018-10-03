Match Group CEO Discusses the Company's Lawsuit Against Bumble

By Jesse Rogala
12:48 PM EDT

Ginsberg says it was the right move to protect the company's I.P.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE