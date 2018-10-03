Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd Talks About the Company's Foray Into India

By Jesse Rogala
2:40 PM EDT

Bumble has been working with Priyanka Chopra into expanding the app into India.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE