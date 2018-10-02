Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat on Restructuring Google

By Jonathan Baran
1:05 AM EDT

"Let's get everyone to focus within Google on Google."

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE