Estonia's President Discusses Country's Digital Passport

By Jesse Rogala
6:26 PM EDT

Kersti Kaljulaid talks about citizens' lives online at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE