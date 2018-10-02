Anita Hill Discusses Change in Cultural Landscape Since Her Landmark Testimony

By Jesse Rogala
8:24 PM EDT

Hill says some things have changed, but most have unfortunately stayed the same.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE