United Technologies CEO on Reinvigorating an Industrial Giant

By Erika Santoro
11:36 AM EDT

"It’s impossible to take an industrial company and make yourself a software company."

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE