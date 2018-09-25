Apple Pay Isn’t Trying to Disrupt the Credit Card Industry

By Erika Santoro
12:25 PM EDT

Apple’s Jennifer Bailey explains why Apple's choosing to work with debit and credit card companies.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE