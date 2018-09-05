Facebook and Twitter Execs Testify Before Congress

By Devin Hance
September 5, 2018

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey stepped up to the mic.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE