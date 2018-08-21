Samsung North America CEO On How to Lead in a Crisis: Be Honest

By Jesse Rogala
3:47 PM EDT

Tim Baxter rebuilt trust by speaking directly with consumers.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE