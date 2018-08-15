The Death Toll From Italy's Genoa Bridge Collapse Has Risen to 39

By Ross Kohan
12:23 PM EDT

The bridge linked Italy to France.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE