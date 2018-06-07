Donald Trump: I Don’t Have to Prepare ‘Very Much’ for North Korea Summit

By Ross Kohan
1:38 PM EDT

He said it’s about “attitude.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE