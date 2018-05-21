These Are the 5 Books Bill Gates Thinks You Should Read This Summer

By Ross Kohan
4:56 PM EDT

What’s on your summer reading list?

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE