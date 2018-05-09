Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's New Live Show

Watch episode three of our new weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune looks at Disney’s current winning streak at the box office, Time explores DNA privacy, Money editor Ian Salisbury shares everything you need to know about Bitcoins, and Sports Illustrated discusses why you should pay attention to the latest string of groundbreaking salaries in the NFL. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.