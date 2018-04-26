Bill Cosby Is Found Guilty on All Three Counts In Sexual Assault Trial

By Erika Santoro
4:02 PM EDT

He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE