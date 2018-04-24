Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Addresses Her $200,000 Debt

By Ross Kohan
3:48 PM EDT

Stacey Abrams, along with 75% of Americans, struggles with debt.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE