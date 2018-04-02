Apple Plans to Ditch Intel

By Devin Hance
April 2, 2018

And use custom Mac chips starting in 2020.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE