Make Zuckerberg: ‘I’m Sure Someone’s Trying’ to Meddle With Elections

By Ross Kohan
11:20 AM EDT

He spoke with CNN’s Laurie Seagall.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE