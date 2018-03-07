Betsy DeVos: ‘Arming Teachers Is Over Simplification and Mischaracterization’

By Erika Santoro
4:14 PM EST

She told reporters during a press conference.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE