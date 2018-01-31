Trump's First State of the Union Address In 4 Minutes

By Devin Hance
2:04 AM EST

He discusses jobs, tax reform, and immigration.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE