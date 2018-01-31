Lamborghini CEO Discusses Record Earnings and The Future of The Company

By Chris Joslin
11:05 AM EST

Stefano Domenicali hopes that entering the luxury SUV space will take the company even further.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE