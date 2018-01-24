Elton John Officially Announces His Retirement

Elton John has officially announced his retirement. The iconic singer held a press conference Wednesday where he announced that he will be retiring from touring, following a global tour later this year.

The tour, called “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” will kick off in September and will include 300 shows across several years.

John says the reason for his retirement is because his priorities have changed. John currently has two children, Elijah, 5 and Zachary, 7 with his husband David Furnish. He doesn’t want to miss too much of their childhood due to constantly traveling.

John has been touring since the early 1960s and has had a residency in Las Vegas for the past six years. He’s currently working on his memoirs and will be performing this weekend at the Grammy’s alongside Miley Cyrus.