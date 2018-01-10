Fannie Mae CEO Shares Thoughts on Leadership and Company's Future

By Jesse Rogala
12:13 PM EST

Stepping in after the housing crisis, Tim Mayopoulos had his work cut out for him.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE