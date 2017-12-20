The Senate Has Passed the GOP's $1.5 Trillion Tax Reform Plan

By Devin Hance
8:26 AM EST

In a 51-48 note after midnight.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE