Nikki Haley: Women Who Accuse Trump of Misconduct Should be Heard

By Devin Hance
8:58 AM EST

She spoke on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE