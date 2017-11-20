Iconic Instrument Brand Fender is Following its Fans into the Digital Realm

By jesserogala
4:55 AM EST

With the launch of Fender Digital, the company aims to foster the next generation of artists.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE